Advanced search

Music appreciation society hosts national AGM as part of 40th year celebrations

PUBLISHED: 17:11 10 November 2019 | UPDATED: 17:11 10 November 2019

Weston music appreciation society celebrate 40 years at Winter Gardens. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston music appreciation society celebrate 40 years at Winter Gardens. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Archant

A Weston-based music society celebrated their 40th anniversary on Saturday.

As part of the celebrations, The Weston Music Appreciation Society hosted the National Federation of Recorded Music Society's meeting and annual meeting.

Delegates and members representing music appreciation societies from around the country congregated at the town's Winter Gardens.

The meeting was followed by a joint presentation from Welsh composer Geraint Lewis and the co-editor of Gramophone magazine David Threasher.

Their talk entitled Take 99, used music from classical composers, Haydn and Britten, as examples  of the influence recordings have on the listeners lives and how it can give them a better appreciation of music.

The delegation then went for a meal at Lasseter's restaurant before the event concluded with a performance from Glastonbury-based string quartet, the Abbey Quartet.

Most Read

Banwell bypass finally gets green light as council receives £97m in Government funding

Village sign on Knightcott Road, Banwell.

New pub and kitchen opens in Weston town centre

Opening of the Fork 'n' Ale pub, Rich Frost, Sean Cummings, Andy Bidmead and Dave Turner. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston Carnival: All you need to know...

Weston-super-Mare Carnival 2016. Picture: nodpics

Man seriously injured after collision in Weston

The pedestrian was seriously injured in the collision.

‘People want more than just retail’ – council unveils new high street vision

Views of Weston High Street. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Most Read

Banwell bypass finally gets green light as council receives £97m in Government funding

Village sign on Knightcott Road, Banwell.

New pub and kitchen opens in Weston town centre

Opening of the Fork 'n' Ale pub, Rich Frost, Sean Cummings, Andy Bidmead and Dave Turner. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston Carnival: All you need to know...

Weston-super-Mare Carnival 2016. Picture: nodpics

Man seriously injured after collision in Weston

The pedestrian was seriously injured in the collision.

‘People want more than just retail’ – council unveils new high street vision

Views of Weston High Street. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Hospice to host Light Up A Life memorial services

Supporters can light a lantern and write a tribute for lost loved ones.

Music appreciation society hosts national AGM as part of 40th year celebrations

Weston music appreciation society celebrate 40 years at Winter Gardens. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Concerns Weston ice rink will harm environment

Icescape at The Tropicana. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston suffer late defeat in a five goal thriller with Cirencester Town

Scott Laird opened the scoring for Weston in their 3-2 defeat to Cirencester Town.

Jazz and swing from Marvin Muoneke and The Boulevard Big Band

Marvin Muoenke performing with The Boulevard Big Band.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists