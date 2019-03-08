Music appreciation society hosts national AGM as part of 40th year celebrations

Weston music appreciation society celebrate 40 years at Winter Gardens. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

A Weston-based music society celebrated their 40th anniversary on Saturday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

As part of the celebrations, The Weston Music Appreciation Society hosted the National Federation of Recorded Music Society's meeting and annual meeting.

Delegates and members representing music appreciation societies from around the country congregated at the town's Winter Gardens.

The meeting was followed by a joint presentation from Welsh composer Geraint Lewis and the co-editor of Gramophone magazine David Threasher.

Their talk entitled Take 99, used music from classical composers, Haydn and Britten, as examples of the influence recordings have on the listeners lives and how it can give them a better appreciation of music.

The delegation then went for a meal at Lasseter's restaurant before the event concluded with a performance from Glastonbury-based string quartet, the Abbey Quartet.