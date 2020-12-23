Weston musicians to host festive concert for children's hospital
- Credit: Archant
The Lipinski brothers are hosting a live stream carol concert from Weston with a host of celebrity guests including Reverend & The Makers, Def Leppard and Dame Jessica Ennis in aid of Sheffield Children’s Hospital.
The Weston musicians will host the event from Alex’s living room on Sunday at 7pm to help raise critical funds for a new cancer and leukaemia ward.
The concert has been organised by the hospital charity's ambassador and Weston producer Iain Robertson, from North Somerset.
Iain is close friends with the talented Lipinski brothers and has also roped in local producer Tony Hobden to help out with the show.
The concert includes a host of celebrity guest appearances from the likes of Def Leppard, Squeeze, BBC’s Dan Walker, Paul Chuckle, Paul Carrack, James Toseland and The Red Devils.
Iain said: “While the event was in planning, it became obvious that the way coronavirus was spreading across the north made a local event doubtful at best."
Iain approached the Lipinski brothers and Tony and the foursome decided to host the concert from Weston to support the hospital which treats children from all over the world.
Ian added: “So, a night of Christmas carolling and seasonal songs, all socially distanced, will be streaming live from Weston.
“With special celebrity guest appearances, and the chance to request your favourite festive tune, it promises to be the perfect excuse for a Christmas bank holiday family knees up.
“It’s free to tune in: through The Sheffield Children’s Hospital’s own YouTube portal.
“Donations will, of course, be gratefully received, if you can spare a little every penny raised will go straight to the charity.
“But it’s been a tough year for so many, and everyone is welcome, even if only to listen and sing-along.”