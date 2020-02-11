Advanced search

Poll

Weston named in Top 10 of UK's most welcoming places

PUBLISHED: 15:55 11 February 2020

Weston's seafront. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston's seafront. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Archant

Weston has been named one of the UK's most welcoming places, according to a survey.

The town was named in the Top 10 of most welcoming towns or cities in the traveller review awards 2020.

The awards were announced by Booking.com, one of the UK's biggest hotel reservation websites.

Awards are given on review scores left by holidaymakers after their experience or stay.

Locations were selected by reviewing the highest share of accommodation winners per location, with an 8.5 rating as the minimum.

Weston came seventh, ahead of Portree on the Isle of Skye and Glastonbury.

Lucy Graham, from the Grand Pier, said: "Hopefully, being named in the Top 10 will put Weston on the map as far as friendly places to stay is concerned.

"It is a welcome boost to us, and the town as a whole, to get this recognition, which ultimately comes from positive reviews provided by people who have been here."

Most Read

Artist completes mural at Weston hospital unit

Artist Martin Darcy pictured with his mural and Kate Simmonds senior occupational therapist at the Long Fox Unit. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

PICTURES: Mass protests in Weston over airport expansion

Over 100 Extinction Rebellion protestors on Weston beach putting their heads in the sand. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Roadworks scheme to improve two roads will cost £35k

Roadworks are taking place in High Street and Brinsea Road.

Weston restaurant sets spicy chicken wing challenge

Competitors line up for the Hot Wings Challenge at Oscar and Ollie's in Oxford Street. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Bristol Airport expansion plans shot down by council

A computer render of what the expanded Bristol Airport might look like. Picture: Bristol Airport

Most Read

Artist completes mural at Weston hospital unit

Artist Martin Darcy pictured with his mural and Kate Simmonds senior occupational therapist at the Long Fox Unit. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

PICTURES: Mass protests in Weston over airport expansion

Over 100 Extinction Rebellion protestors on Weston beach putting their heads in the sand. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Roadworks scheme to improve two roads will cost £35k

Roadworks are taking place in High Street and Brinsea Road.

Weston restaurant sets spicy chicken wing challenge

Competitors line up for the Hot Wings Challenge at Oscar and Ollie's in Oxford Street. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Bristol Airport expansion plans shot down by council

A computer render of what the expanded Bristol Airport might look like. Picture: Bristol Airport

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Bartlett says Weston win over Walton Casuals has set foundation for Wimborne

Westons game with Wimborne is the second of four consective home games in a period of ten days. Picture: Mark Atherton

Weston named in Top 10 of UK’s most welcoming places

Weston's seafront. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Grand Pier picks up award

Hollie Otley and Cat Stiles collecting the award.

Sidcot students slaying in contest launched by Dragons’ Den star

The group make their products from biodegradable materials

Village GP surgery woes as ‘intermittent hours’ affecting primary care delivery

An artist's impression of proposed surgery. Picture: Mendip Vale Medical Practice
Drive 24