Poll

Weston named in Top 10 of UK's most welcoming places

Weston's seafront. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

Weston has been named one of the UK's most welcoming places, according to a survey.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The town was named in the Top 10 of most welcoming towns or cities in the traveller review awards 2020.

The awards were announced by Booking.com, one of the UK's biggest hotel reservation websites.

Awards are given on review scores left by holidaymakers after their experience or stay.

Locations were selected by reviewing the highest share of accommodation winners per location, with an 8.5 rating as the minimum.

Weston came seventh, ahead of Portree on the Isle of Skye and Glastonbury.

Lucy Graham, from the Grand Pier, said: "Hopefully, being named in the Top 10 will put Weston on the map as far as friendly places to stay is concerned.

"It is a welcome boost to us, and the town as a whole, to get this recognition, which ultimately comes from positive reviews provided by people who have been here."