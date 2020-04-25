Netball club takes on lockdown challenge

Members of Weston Netball Club enjoying a pass the ball challenge. Archant

Weston Netball Club took part in a pass the ball challenge to stay active during the lockdown.

The team mates filmed themselves throwing, catching and spinning the ball in their lively video.

Junior coach Ellie Young, who put the video together, said: “I miss my netball girls but hopefully we will be together and passing a ball around for real very soon.”

Sports clubs and schools have been taking part in similar challenges with toilet rolls and footballs.

Children and parents have filmed themselves throwing toilet rolls and showing off their football skills with keepy uppies.

If you have a video you would like to share with us, you can send it in to newsdesk@westonmercury,co.uk