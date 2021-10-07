News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
New blue plaque unveiled in Weston

Carrington Walker

Published: 12:48 PM October 7, 2021   
A blue plaque has been unveiled in Weston, celebrating the town's past. - Credit: Weston Rotary Club

Westonians may notice a freshly installed blue plaque in the town's High Street celebrating a long tradition of community and charity spirit.

Found outside The Works store, previously Brown's Café, the plaque celebrates the 100th anniversary of the Weston Rotary Club.

The club has also held an exhibition in Weston Musuem this year to celebrate the historic landmark, featuring audio recordings from previous members on the charity work they carried out with the club.

Current club president, George Horsfield, told the Mercury that he was honoured to reveal the plaque.

Mr Horsfield said: “I am proud and honoured to officially unveil our blue plaque in the High Street to celebrate Weston Rotary’s 100 years of service to the local community.

"It is located on the site of Brown’s Café, the original meeting place of Weston Rotary 100 years ago.”

Weston Rotary Club celebrates 100 years with blue plaque.

The plaque marks the Rotary club's first meeting. - Credit: Weston Rotary Club

North Somerset Council's heritage champion, Cllr John Crockford-Hawley, also attended the unveiling.

He claimed the plaque is a sign of the value that volunteering has in the community.

Cllr Hawley said: "Weston Rotary has given a century of comradeship to its members and unstinting charitable assistance to countless local worthy causes.

"This blue plaque reminds us of the importance that volunteering still plays in the communal life of our town."

