Advanced search

Weston’s night shelter closes due to lack of funding

PUBLISHED: 07:41 08 October 2020 | UPDATED: 07:41 08 October 2020

Workers and volunteers with special guests at the official opening of the Weston Night Assessment Centre at Somewhere To Go. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Workers and volunteers with special guests at the official opening of the Weston Night Assessment Centre at Somewhere To Go. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Archant

A night shelter for rough sleepers in Weston has closed after reaching ‘crisis point’ due to a lack of funds.

Somewhere To Go’s night assessment centre, in the Boulevard, closed on Thursday and eight people were made redundant.

One-hundred rough sleepers who were being supported by the charity are currently being housed in B&Bs and hotels by North Somerset Council.

More: Weston’s night assessment centre officially opens.

Richard Nightingale, chairman of Somewhere to Go said: “Coronavirus has taken a terrible toll on the whole community.

“Charities and community services right across the country have suffered, with donations reduced and other priorities on council funding.

“Sadly, we reached crisis point last week when we were unable to cover the costs of running our homeless night service with the funding we receive and last Thursday we were forced to issue redundancy notices to the staff involved.

“Somewhere To Go was set up in 2000 to provide, literally, ‘somewhere to go’ for homeless and disadvantaged people.

“We have provided a warm, safe refuge; hot food, showers, clean clothing and a listening ear for over 10 years to hundreds of very vulnerable people.

“This is an extremely sad day and an end of an era.”

Somewhere To Go Day built 18 pods inside the building earlier this year to make it more Covid secure, but despite this, the night assessment centre was unable to reopen.

A council spokesman said: “Somewhere To Go (STG) re-opened this summer and is offering food, showers and support to those is need on Monday to Friday 10.30am to 2pm.

“Last year North Somerset Council managed to successfully bid for Rough Sleeper Initiative funding for STG.

“This was to provide specific services such as a daily hub operating Monday to Friday with various agencies offering surgeries at St Johns Hall, as well as extending their opening hours and contributing to running costs of the night assessment centre and we are hopeful STG will be able to develop the full hub provision in the near future.

“The night assessment centre, as with all night shelters in the UK, remains closed in line with government and Public Health England (PHE) guidance and has not been able to re-open since March.

“More than 100 people were accommodated in local hotels and B&Bs and the council continues to support rough sleepers in this way.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Weston Mercury. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Weston’s night shelter closes due to lack of funding

Workers and volunteers with special guests at the official opening of the Weston Night Assessment Centre at Somewhere To Go. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Vitality Blast T20 title ‘very special’ for Trego

Peter Trego (back row, second from right) celebrates with his Notts Outlaws teammates as captain Daniel Christian lifts the Vitality Blast T20 trophy at Edgbaston

Health club and spa receives safe to trade status from Government

Russell Payne and Emily Helps of Cadbury House. Picture: Cadbury House

Two people taken to hospital after collision with car

Dis you see a collision between two pedestrians and a car on Watchfield B3139, near Highbridge last week?

Creative writing group to host free poetry night

Sue Hill and Bob Walton of The Write Box. Picture: Theatre Orchard