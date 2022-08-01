News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
'Unexplained' death at Weston nightclub

Carrington Walker

Published: 1:06 PM August 1, 2022
Updated: 1:45 PM August 1, 2022
The incident occured at The Loft nightclub. Picture: Henry Woodsford

Police are investigating the death of a man at The Loft nightclub on July 30. - Credit: Archant

Avon and Somerset Police has confirmed that enquiries are being carried out following the death of a man inside a Weston nightclub.

Police officers patrolling the town centre were called to The Loft nightclub, in Oxford Street, at approximately 1.40am on Saturday (July 30).

The club was evacuated and forced to close early as ambulance crews arrived - eventually pronouncing the man dead at the scene.

Ambulance crews pronounced the man dead at the scene. - Credit: AFRS

A spokesperson for Avon and Somerset Police said: "They were joined at the scene by further units, who supported the ambulance service and helped with closing the venue early.

"Sadly the man died at the scene.

"His next of kin has been informed. At this time we are treating the death as unexplained, although it is not believed the circumstances are suspicious.

"Enquiries will be carried out and a file prepared for the coroner."

