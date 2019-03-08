Nurse completes skydive for charity in memory of friend

Fundraiser Karina Carver (right) and Janet Smith from the North Somerset branch of the MS Society celebrating Karina's £500 raised by a skydive in memory of school friend Wendy Harris. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

A Weston-super-Mare nurse raised £650 for a charity close to heart by completing a skydive from 15,000ft.

Karina Carver, aged 56, who works at Annabel House Care Centre, took on the challenge in memory of her school friend Wendy Harris who died from multiple sclerosis (MS) last year.

Karina attended Nailsea School with Wendy and wanted to raise money to help others with the condition.

She said: "I would like to say a big thank you to everyone who sponsored me.

"I managed to raise £615 in total, £115 of which has gone to national MS funds and £500 to the North Somerset MS group.

"Janet Smith is the group leader and runs the exercise classes for people with MS.

"They have specially trained physiotherapists at each session.

"Some of the money also goes to the Citizens Advice Bureau, where there are specially trained staff to specifically help people with MS."