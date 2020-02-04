Advanced search

Weston Community Support Officer honoured at award show

PUBLISHED: 14:00 04 February 2020 | UPDATED: 14:19 04 February 2020

PCC Sue Mountstevens with PCSO Aisha Mitchell

PCC Sue Mountstevens with PCSO Aisha Mitchell

Avon and Somerset Police

A police community support officer from Weston has received a PCC Pride Award.

Aisha Mitchell was handed the prize at an awards ceremony hosted by the Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) Sue Mountstevens.

PCSO Mitchell was one of 24 winners at the ceremony, which took place at the police and fire headquarters in Portishead.

Mitchell was recognised for her notable work with the cadet unit, which caters for children aged 14-17 in the Weston area.

She said: "It's lovely to be noticed. Sometimes, you can go through this job feeling underappreciated."

"It's nice for someone to take the time and notice the hard work that I do."

The event is designed to celebrate 'silent stars', who are not usually recognised for their good deeds.

PCC Mountstevens said: "These awards highlight just some of the special people we have amongst us and their exemplary efforts across Avon and Somerset."

