PICTURES: Hundreds brave the elements for Weston Oktoberfest
- Credit: Mark Atherton
The organisers of this year's Weston Oktoberfest have stated they had a fantastic time hosting the event, despite being rained on for most of the four days.
Held in the town's Italian Gardens, Show Time Attractions brought traditional German treats and beers to the seaside for those who braved the weather.
The company's director told the Mercury that despite the bad weather did mean attendance was not as high as expected, but all who attended had a fantastic time.
Robert Holden said: "Sadly, the weather was against the event so footfall was not what we expected.
"The people who did attend had a fantastic time - we want to thank them all. We had a fantastic time hosting the event.
"The Oomparty band played while we served Bratwurst and Auntie Anne's pretzels. There was also a wide variety of drinks to choose from."
