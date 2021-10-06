PICTURES: Hundreds brave the elements for Weston Oktoberfest

Published: 11:45 AM October 6, 2021 Updated: 12:34 PM October 6, 2021

The rain did not put a dampener on the spirits of those who attended Weston's Oktoberfest this year. - Credit: Mark Atherton

The organisers of this year's Weston Oktoberfest have stated they had a fantastic time hosting the event, despite being rained on for most of the four days.

Held in the town's Italian Gardens, Show Time Attractions brought traditional German treats and beers to the seaside for those who braved the weather.

Guests enjoyed German classics such as Bratwurst and various ales. - Credit: Mark Atherton

The company's director told the Mercury that despite the bad weather did mean attendance was not as high as expected, but all who attended had a fantastic time.

Robert Holden said: "Sadly, the weather was against the event so footfall was not what we expected.

"The people who did attend had a fantastic time - we want to thank them all. We had a fantastic time hosting the event.

"The Oomparty band played while we served Bratwurst and Auntie Anne's pretzels. There was also a wide variety of drinks to choose from."

The Oompa Band at Weston's Oktoberfest. - Credit: Mark Atherton

Show Time Attractions told the Mercury it had a 'fantastic time' hosting the event. - Credit: Robert Holden