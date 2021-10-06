News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > News

PICTURES: Hundreds brave the elements for Weston Oktoberfest

person

Carrington Walker

Published: 11:45 AM October 6, 2021    Updated: 12:34 PM October 6, 2021
Weston Oktoberfest dampened by rain

The rain did not put a dampener on the spirits of those who attended Weston's Oktoberfest this year. - Credit: Mark Atherton

The organisers of this year's Weston Oktoberfest have stated they had a fantastic time hosting the event, despite being rained on for most of the four days.

Held in the town's Italian Gardens, Show Time Attractions brought traditional German treats and beers to the seaside for those who braved the weather.

PICTURES: Weston holds first Oktoberfest

Guests enjoyed German classics such as Bratwurst and various ales. - Credit: Mark Atherton

The company's director told the Mercury that despite the bad weather did mean attendance was not as high as expected, but all who attended had a fantastic time.

Robert Holden said: "Sadly, the weather was against the event so footfall was not what we expected.

"The people who did attend had a fantastic time - we want to thank them all. We had a fantastic time hosting the event.

"The Oomparty band played while we served Bratwurst and Auntie Anne's pretzels. There was also a wide variety of drinks to choose from."

The Oompa Band at Weston's Oktoberfest.

The Oompa Band at Weston's Oktoberfest. - Credit: Mark Atherton

Hundreds attend Weston Oktoberfest.

Show Time Attractions told the Mercury it had a 'fantastic time' hosting the event. - Credit: Robert Holden

People enjoying the Oktoberfest at the Italian Gardens.

Hundreds still attended the event despite the bad weather. - Credit: Mark Atherton

Most Read

  1. 1 Witnesses needed following fatal crash on beach
  2. 2 Banwell bypass route chosen
  3. 3 Weston taxi firm introduces 'Sarah Everard policy' to keep customers safe at night
  1. 4 CCTV image released after woman sexually assaulted in town centre
  2. 5 Memorial service to mark Double Hills anniversary
  3. 6 Bristol Airport trials futuristic shuttlebus
  4. 7 Park's public toilets to reopen and be relocated 'as soon as possible'
  5. 8 PICTURES: Hundreds brave the elements for Weston Oktoberfest
  6. 9 Weston AFC edge past Frome Town in five goal thriller in Southern Cup
  7. 10 Beautiful, modernised family bungalow in pretty village
Media
Weston-super-Mare News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Competitors come from all over the country to take part in the race.

Weston Beach

Weston Beach Race returns to Weston this weekend

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon
M5 caravan park expansion approved

M5 caravan park expansion approved

Daniel Mumby

Logo Icon
David Dickinson in action

David Dickinson to bring TV show to Weston

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon
Pug

Mercury launches quest to find Pet of the Year

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon