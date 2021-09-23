Weston's four-day Oktoberfest to begin next week

Published: 3:00 PM September 23, 2021 Updated: 3:25 PM September 23, 2021

Weston will host its first four-day Oktoberfest-themed festival, beginning September 30. - Credit: ConciergeUK

Weston's Italian Gardens will be transformed into a Bavarian bash as the town hosts a four-day Oktoberfest for the first time.

The German tradition is known for its Wurstel, Schweinebraten and steins full of beer.

Weston-based event organisers, ConciergeUK will host the event, with a spokesman keen to see the Italian Gardens given a Bavarian make-over.

Weston's Italian Gardens will be transformed to host the Bavarian festival. - Credit: ConciergeUK

They said: "We are very excited to be bringing this new event to Weston Town Centre.

"It will be great to see the Italian Gardens transformed into a Bavarian bash with visitors enjoying the sights and sounds of a traditional Oktoberfest complete with live entertainment, German grub and a bucket load of beer.

"Tickets are selling really quickly, so we advise visitors to book quickly if they do not want to miss out on all the action."

Kicking off on September 30, the first night will be a ticket-only entry from 5pm to 10pm.

The following three days, October 1-3, will be free to attend from 12pm to 4.30pm, with the evening sessions commencing at 5pm also requiring tickets.

Tickets can be purchased at www.tickettailor.com/events/conciergeuk/552440