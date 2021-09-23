News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > News

Weston's four-day Oktoberfest to begin next week

person

Carrington Walker

Published: 3:00 PM September 23, 2021    Updated: 3:25 PM September 23, 2021
Oktoberfest beer festival visiting Weston

Weston will host its first four-day Oktoberfest-themed festival, beginning September 30. - Credit: ConciergeUK

Weston's Italian Gardens will be transformed into a Bavarian bash as the town hosts a four-day Oktoberfest for the first time.

The German tradition is known for its Wurstel, Schweinebraten and steins full of beer.

Weston-based event organisers, ConciergeUK will host the event, with a spokesman keen to see the Italian Gardens given a Bavarian make-over.

How to book tickets for Weston's Oktoberfest.

Weston's Italian Gardens will be transformed to host the Bavarian festival. - Credit: ConciergeUK

They said: "We are very excited to be bringing this new event to Weston Town Centre.

"It will be great to see the Italian Gardens transformed into a Bavarian bash with visitors enjoying the sights and sounds of a traditional Oktoberfest complete with live entertainment, German grub and a bucket load of beer.

"Tickets are selling really quickly, so we advise visitors to book quickly if they do not want to miss out on all the action."

Kicking off on September 30, the first night will be a ticket-only entry from 5pm to 10pm.

Most Read

  1. 1 Man left with 'significant facial injury' following assault in Weston
  2. 2 Weston's four-day Oktoberfest to begin next week
  3. 3 Changes to bus services in Weston
  1. 4 Family-run business opens new tile and paving showroom
  2. 5 Entries open for Christmas Cracker race on Weston beach
  3. 6 Luxurious three-bedroom house overlooking Weston seafront
  4. 7 Pub nominated for pub of the year in national awards
  5. 8 Home Bargains store opens after £1million investment
  6. 9 Village enjoys returning horticultural show
  7. 10 Hornets' Richardson doesn't take notice of results ahead of Old Centralians

The following three days, October 1-3, will be free to attend from 12pm to 4.30pm, with the evening sessions commencing at 5pm also requiring tickets.

Tickets can be purchased at www.tickettailor.com/events/conciergeuk/552440

Media
Weston-super-Mare News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Rock Salt

New restaurant named Hospitality Hero by Mercury readers

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon
In Memoriam

Coronavirus

Poignant artwork installed on Weston beach

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon
Chestnut Park Primary School officially opened on September 17.

New school welcomes its first pupils

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon
Ribbon cutting of Aldi with manager Simon Cloke, Team GB's Matt Langridge and staff member Jack.

Gallery

PICTURES: New Aldi store opens in shopping district

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon