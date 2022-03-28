Weston landmark building to be restored to 1960s style

Weston's Old Kendall building will undergo extensive renovations to restore its original frontage. - Credit: North Somerset Council

The 'Old Kendall's' building on Weston's shopfront will become the third business to be revamped under a council-led scheme.

The property, on the corner of the High Street and Regent Street, currently houses 11 business units including Greggs, Weston Hospicecare and Coffee #1.

Weston mainstay Walker and Ling and the Fork 'n' Ale pub are the two businesses to already be improved by the High Street Heritage Action Zone Shopfront Enhancement Scheme.

Councillor Mark Canniford, executive member for business, economy and employment at North Somerset Council, said: “it is exciting to see work starting on Weston’s third shopfront enhancement project.

“Given the size and location of this building, the work is going to make such a positive difference to the appearance of the town centre.

"In turn, along with the other shopfront enhancement scheme projects already started, on-site and in the pipeline, this will encourage more footfall and trade.”

How the building currently looks. - Credit: tomsparey.com

Building works begin today (March 28) and are expected to last for 10 weeks due to restorations to the tiling work in place on the building’s original facade and the railings and canopy on the upper floor.

Historic England has awarded North Somerset Council with £1.9million since 2017 to refurbish its Heritage and High Street Heritage Action Zones (HAZs).

Rebecca Barrett, regional director at Historic England, said: “This is another important milestone for the Weston High Street HAZ.

"Reinstating this historic shopfront will make a big difference to the town centre, restoring its character and adding vibrancy to the area.

"We can’t wait to see the results.”

Walker and Ling renovation interpretation. - Credit: North Somerset Council

The council's Heritage and Design Team is appealing for anyone who has information about the history of the building to come forward.

Those with photographs of it in their archive or with memories of shopping in the units, perhaps in Kendall's, are encouraged to come forward and contact the team via dm.archaeology@n-somerset.gov.uk

Work for the shopfront enhancement scheme is open to priority properties within Weston’s Heritage Action Zones and will run until 2024.

For more information on the scheme, visit www.n-somerset.gov.uk/business/regeneration-development/weston-super-mare-town-centre-regeneration/heritage-action-zone