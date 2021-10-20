Council given £1million to transform former police station

Published: 3:00 PM October 20, 2021 Updated: 12:25 PM October 21, 2021

North Somerset Council has received £1.075million to prepare the old police station in Weston for high-quality housing. - Credit: North Somerset Council

More than £1million has been handed to North Somerset Council to develop high-quality housing in central Weston.

The Government grant is part of the Brownfield Land Release Fund (BLRF), which looks to redevelop areas that have been used before and are currently disused or derelict land into housing.

With this funding, the council is expected to transform the former police building, in Walliscote Road, which was demolished in 2019.

The council hopes the development will boost Weston's economy. - Credit: Archant

The council's executive for economy hopes the cash injection will bring more job opportunities and boost Weston's economy.

Cllr Mark Canniford said: "I am delighted that we’ve successfully bid for the BLRF, and I welcome the injection of funds which will help to bring new homes, job opportunities and a boost to the local economy.”

You may also want to watch:

"Redeveloping the unused brownfield site into homes is part of the town’s 10-year placemaking strategy - looking to bring forward high quality, well-designed homes.”

North Somerset Council purchased both the former police station and magistrates court at Walliscote Road in 2015 using a loan provided by Homes England.

This latest £1million investment takes the tally of funds received by Westminister to improve the council's urban setting to £7million.

Weston MP John Penrose called the move 'another step forward for central Weston'. - Credit: Eleanor Young

Weston MP John Penrose called the deal 'another step forward' for the town, citing his 2013 Build Up Not Out campaign as support for these types of developments.

Mr Penrose said: "For many years now, I've been pushing North Somerset Council and Government ministers to build up, not out in central Weston, to bring regenerate the town centre with investment and fresh life around local shops.

"It is greener too, because it cuts commuting and means we are building on brownfield sites rather than concreting over green fields.

"This latest grant is great news and means another step forward for central Weston."

A council statement confirmed that the BLRF fund was part of a larger '£75million plan to boost local areas by transforming disused sites into vibrant communities for people to live and work'.

Once Walliscote Place has been worked on by the council, it will then be handed over to a stream of developers tasked with delivering a range of high-quality homes for the town.