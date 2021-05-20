Weston ‘on the up’ after ‘exceptionally challenging year’

Published: 7:00 AM May 20, 2021

People are being encouraged to shop locally in the run-up to Christmas. - Credit: Archant

Council leaders have vowed to support local businesses, create jobs and help the economy to thrive as lockdown restrictions eased this week.

The authority's deputy leader, Cllr Mike Bell, said North Somerset Council is determined to help town centres thrive again and urged people to support their local shops and businesses.

Businesses can access free social media support to help them boost their presence online. - Credit: Paul Blakemore

Businesses across North Somerset including cinemas, theatres, soft play areas as well as pubs and restaurants reopened indoors on Monday, after months of closure.

Cllr Bell said: “This is a key time for local businesses across North Somerset as more reopen, albeit with some social distancing requirements in place.

Cllr Mike Bell - Credit: NSC

“The council has got more than £60million in support out to local businesses during the pandemic and has tried to help the reopening process as much as we can.

You may also want to watch:

"We're determined to do our bit to help the economy recover, create jobs and get our High Streets and town centres thriving again.

"However, the best thing everyone can do is go out and support our local shops and businesses. We'll only keep them - and attract more - by giving them our collective backing.”

People dining in Bistrot Pierre restaurant at lunchtime on Monday. - Credit: Vicky Angear

Pubs, bars and restaurants in Weston have seen a boost in trade following their reopening indoors on Monday.

Owner of The Walnut Tree in Weston, Frank Sprackman, said the pub in Winterstoke Road welcomed ‘lots of new families and our locals’ back inside after five weeks of outdoor service.

The Walnut Tree in Winterstoke Road in Weston. - Credit: Frank Sprackman

On Monday, Frank said: “Everyone followed the guidelines as usual and it’s nice to not have to put up a battle to get the test and trace done.

“Although it’s been nice to have a peaceful indoors over the past five weeks, we are over the moon to have the atmosphere back with customers.”

The Walnut Tree. - Credit: Frank Sprackman

North Somerset Council executive member for economy, Mark Canniford, said it has been a ‘long and frustrating wait for many businesses’ to reopen, but he he is ‘delighted’ to see so many back open and trading again.

He added: “There are clearly going to be tough times ahead, but with support from locals and visitors we will see a quick recovery to our business sector.”

Cllr Bell also stressed the importance of following Covid guidelines and getting vaccinated.

The Walnut Tree. - Credit: Frank Sprackman

He confirmed Covid case numbers have gone down to ‘a very low level locally’, but urged people to get vaccinated, follow the guidelines and take part in regular testing to ‘keep it that way’.

He added: “In Weston, we've seen some exciting work getting underway recently as part of the council's investment programme and placemaking strategy.

"This includes the brilliant work to restore the shop front at Walker and Ling, part of our partnership with Historic England, the planned restoration of the three dilapidated Victorian shelters on the seafront, which is being supported by the Civic Society and local business people, and the £300,000 programme to refurbish and clean up Marine Lake, which is being enthusiastically backed by the Mudlarks.

Marine Lake's faulty sluice gates have been removed and diggers are churning up the silt to enable the spring tides to flush it out. - Credit: North Somerset Council

“Weston is on the up after an especially challenging year. We cannot change everything overnight, but the council will invest, champion the town and deliver improvements whenever and wherever we can.”