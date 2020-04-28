There With You: Weston opticians begin delivery service

Optika opticians begin delivery service. Optika

An independent optician in Weston has begun to deliver glasses to vulnerable customers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Optika Opticians, in High Street, launched the free delivery initiative for those unable to collect their spectacles in store, due to the lockdown.

Staff at Optika are also available to deliver solutions or contact lenses.

Optometrist and practice founder Alison Harwood said: “The wellbeing of our patients is our highest priority. These measures are about ensuring the health of those in the area is maintained during this period.

“We hope by extending our services beyond our normal capacity will allow our patients to follow Government guidelines of staying at home, whilst retaining peace of mind in their eye health.”

“We hope we can continue to support our community for as long as possible.”

To contact Optika, call 01934 642909.