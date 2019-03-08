Weston parent 'scared' to leave home with daughter as drug dealers use flat to sell substances

Antisocial behaviour issues have increased on Ottawa Road. Picture: Google Archant

A Weston-super-Mare parent is 'scared' to go outside due to the prevalence of drug dealing in a block of flats.

Exchanges are reportedly made through the ground-floor window of a block of flats in Ottawa Road and in communal areas used by children.

The parent told the Mercury drug dealing is having a 'devastating' impact on the area.

They said: "This has been a problem for the past four years. The impact it has had on people like me, normal people in the community, has been devastating.

"I have a young daughter, and it is scary for us to leave the building through the ground floor door because you never know who will be down there. There are families living here and I am very fond of this community. We do not want this stuff anywhere in this block."

The Mercury reported in 2018 an increase in antisocial behaviour on the Coronation estate, with youngsters breaking doors, smashing windows and being threatening and intimidating towards elderly people.

The parent, who wished to remain anonymous, has been concerned about a lack of police response to the problems.

They added: "We all need to wake up on this. Young people are being targeted and exploited to peddle drugs and we all need to be working together to prevent this from happening.

"We deserve to come home and not be worried about things damaging our children's lives and futures. We are in a very deprived area of Weston, but there is a good mix of old and young living here.

"There is not much of a police presence here. An action group of police, residents and other groups working together has not been created. There seems to be little response to tackle the problems."

An Avon and Somerset Constabulary spokesman said: "We received a report of a woman acting suspiciously in Ottawa Road. The informant was concerned the woman was dealing drugs.

"We are committed to tackling drug dealing and all the associated crime and antisocial behaviour which comes with it and encourage people to report any concerns they may have to us. We always listen to our communities, but it can take us some time to develop the intelligence we receive. People shouldn't assume, because they don't see immediate results, it isn't being acted upon."