Double yellow lines to be removed in areas of Weston

Yellow lines are to be removed from areas of Weston to ease parking restrictions. - Credit: Archant

Double yellow lines will be removed from areas across Weston's town centre to create more on-street parking.

Crews have already begun to remove both double and single lines on busy roads such as George Street, Whitecross Road, Wooler Road and Glebe Road after a consultation was held by North Somerset Council.

The council's deputy leader, and ward councillor for central Weston, Cllr Mike Bell, admitted the consultation found that parking restrictions had become dated in the town.

Mike Bell stated that North Somerset Council regularly reviews parking restrictions. - Credit: Archant

Cllr Bell said: “We regularly review the parking restrictions across the district.

“The consultation we held raised a number of issues among residents including on George Street where they were finding it difficult to park outside their homes.

“The yellow lines were put in when George Street was a two-way street and it is now a one-way system.

“The road network has changed, but the parking restrictions hadn’t caught up.”

Yellow lines are also set to be stripped away in Worle, Uphill and Milton in the coming months.

It was also determined by the consultation that yellow lines should be added to areas to make them safer for pedestrians.

Cllr Bell added: "As part of the consultation residents raised concerns about areas like Gordon Road and Trevelyan Road where there are no restrictions.

“There had been problems with dangerous parking at junctions on both these roads, so new lines will be put in to tackle this.”