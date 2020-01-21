Revised parking schemes for Weston and Worle

Charges could be reduced in parts on Weston. Archant

Revised parking proposals could be implemented in Weston.

North Somerset Council wants to spend £760,000 to help cut carbon emissions and increase the turnover of spaces across the district.

The executive agreed, on January 7, the plans in principle ahead of consultations.

Proposed changes in Weston include a 50p increase to the four-hour rate for seafront parking during the winter, an extension of the early-bird discount at Carlton Street car park aimed at attracting more use at times when there is spare capacity, and reduced first-hour fees for short-stay car parks in the town centre from £1.30 to £1.

Deputy leader Mike Bell said the proposals 'haven't been plucked from the air'.

Cllr Bell said: "Weston has been talking about charges for a long time and the need to review the scheme and for balance across the district is important.

"There are all kinds of different users and there is real pressure to balance the different needs of drivers.

"On-street parking is the most controversial topic for Weston and other towns in North Somerset, so we have to get it right.

"These proposals haven't been plucked from the air, it's not going to be perfect."

Revised plans include reduced costs for residents' permits in the town centre and adjusted hours for the morning exemption to 9-11am, while evening charges in Marine Parade could be removed.

Reisdent parking schemes could also be introduced in Uphill, near Weston General Hospital, Worle High Street and Milton.

Mark Canniford, the executive member for parking, said: "I owned a business and the charges were a benefit, even though I urged against them.

"They allow traffic to move, most people parking in the shopping areas tend to be staff and residents, which hinders business.

"We want these changes to work for people who live in villages and towns in North Somerset."

The proposals will come back to the executive committee at its February meeting.

Council leader, Don Davies, added: "Car parking is not a free item - there's pollution associated.

"Many of us know people who drive incredibly short distances to get their shopping.

"It's about changing behaviour."