Weston parkour teacher in bid for Ninja Warrior title

Jacob Peregrine-Wheller during his heat in series five of Ninja Warrior. ©ITV Plc

A Ninja Warrior ace who runs parkour classes in Weston is hoping for a place in the final of the toughest TV obstacle course.

Jacob Peregrine-Wheller, who owns West Coast Parkour, finished in the top five during series three and so he was invited back to compete in series five.

Jacob is renowned for his showmanship and in his heat earlier this month, he wowed crowds at the end of his performance by flipping himself up the wall backwards.

He said: "Going back for a second time was a little less nerve wrecking than the first time for some reasons, but more for others.

"The production of hundreds of lights and thousands of audience members screaming for you was now anticipated, so that was far more manageable, which is a massive plus when you know that one mistake will end everything.

"I trained for two years between series three and five, adapting my parkour/freerunning to include a lot more climbing, building my upper body strength in preparation for this, so If I fell early it would have been more disheartening.

"I was seen as a mixture of a showman and an athlete on series three, and I brought this attitude back for series five.

"I play on the course, attempting the obstacles in less conventional and less efficient ways, focused on having a good time and leaving with good memories, spreading a message of play, but still planning to go all the way."

Jacob is back this Saturday in the eliminator round, hoping to secure a place in the final on June 1, when five contestants will battle for the crown of Ninja Warrior UK.