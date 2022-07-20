Weston's Party in the Park returns
Credit: Ade Bowen
Weston's Party in the Park event will hope to top last year's huge success as it returns next week.
The free-to-attend event drew in crowds of around 2,000 people to Ashcombe Park last year after an 18-month Covid-induced hiatus.
Party organiser, Ade Bowen plans on catering to all the family to attract similar numbers to the park this time around.
Mr Bowen said: "Last year was the biggest event yet, with almost 2,000 attending to enjoy this free-to-attend family event.
"I aim to bring children, parents and grandparents into the park to enjoy some fresh air, family time and entertainment.
"This year we hope to see a similar number of families attend and enjoy the new attractions with Community Scrapstore North Somerset bringing some craft activities and The Stable Games Room bringing board games to play."
Some other notable events include live entertainment from Ade himself, forest school fun, slime making, circus skills, inflatables, fair rides, face painting and appearances from the Mayor of Weston and emergency service personnel.
The event is supported by the Weston Lions Club, The Stable Games Roon and Ross Morris Accountancy.
It will take place on July 28 from 11am to 2pm.