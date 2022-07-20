News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston's Party in the Park returns

Carrington Walker

Published: 11:03 AM July 20, 2022
PICTURES: Dinosaur steals the show at Party in the Park event

The Party in the Park organiser has confirmed it will return, for free, next week. - Credit: Ade Bowen

Weston's Party in the Park event will hope to top last year's huge success as it returns next week.

The free-to-attend event drew in crowds of around 2,000 people to Ashcombe Park last year after an 18-month Covid-induced hiatus.

Thousands attend free Party in the Park event

The School of Funk workshop at last year's party. - Credit: Ade Bowen

Party organiser, Ade Bowen plans on catering to all the family to attract similar numbers to the park this time around.

Mr Bowen said: "Last year was the biggest event yet, with almost 2,000 attending to enjoy this free-to-attend family event.

"I aim to bring children, parents and grandparents into the park to enjoy some fresh air, family time and entertainment. 

"This year we hope to see a similar number of families attend and enjoy the new attractions with Community Scrapstore North Somerset bringing some craft activities and The Stable Games Room bringing board games to play."

Some other notable events include live entertainment from Ade himself, forest school fun, slime making, circus skills, inflatables, fair rides, face painting and appearances from the Mayor of Weston and emergency service personnel.

Weston's Party in the Park returns.

The free event will take place in Ashcombe Park. - Credit: Next Theme

The event is supported by the Weston Lions Club, The Stable Games Roon and Ross Morris Accountancy.

It will take place on July 28 from 11am to 2pm.

