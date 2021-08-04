News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston's Party in the Park 'biggest yet'

Published: 12:00 PM August 4, 2021    Updated: 2:30 PM August 4, 2021
Thousands attend free Party in the Park event

Almost 2,000 people attended the event on July 29. - Credit: Ade Bowen

The organisers of Weston's Party in the Park event have said that this year's return was its busiest event ever.

Taking place in Ashcombe Park, the weather played nice as nearly 2,000 guests attended the event, free of charge.

Ade Bowen planned the vent and he told the Mercury that he was keen to include as many activities as possible.

PICTURES: Weston Party in the Park a huge success

The weather cleared up for the few hours that the party took place. - Credit: Ade Bowen

Mr Bowen said: "This was the biggest event yet.

"I know that the families attending appreciated something exciting to do in Weston with free entry and as this was the only one this year, we packed as much as we could into it.”

Around 1,900 people attended the Party in the Park, with the most popular attraction being Rory, the 4.5-meter-long T Rex, who led a dance and children games.

PICTURES: Dinosaur steals the show at Party in the Park event

Rory the T Rex was the most popular attraction at the event. - Credit: Ade Bowen

Portishead Town Council has plans for two similar events, taking place on Friday (August 6) and August 27 on Lakeside. 

Weston-super-Mare News

Carrington Walker

Carrington Walker

Lily Newton-Browne

Vicky Angear

