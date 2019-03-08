Advanced search

Weston student in dance music video

PUBLISHED: 13:00 28 October 2019

Ellie Keele with trance star Christina Novelli.

Ellie Keele with trance star Christina Novelli.

Archant

A Weston performer stars in a music video by trance artist Christina Novelli.

Ellie Keele, who attends Broadoak Academy, appears in the star's latest video for Beautiful Life, which was released in October 15 and has already clocked up more than 55,000 views on YouTube.

Ellie has been a member of Carlea Theatre Arts and Chelis Theatre Company in Weston and has performed in many shows in the town.

Her dance teachers from Carlea Theatre Arts said: "Words cannot express how proud of her we are, her hard work is finally paying off. We are beaming with pride."

This is Ellie's first professional job with Branded Studios.

Charlotte Fantelli, from the production company, said: "It was a real pleasure working with Ellie, she is a true professional.

"We are pleased to have been able to be with her on this step into the industry and we know she will go far."

Ellie is auditioning for dance colleges for September 2020.

