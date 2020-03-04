Win

WIN: Tickets to see The Dreamboys at Weston's Playhouse

The Dreamboys returns to the Playhouse. Picture: Parkwood Theatres Archant

The UK's most famous male strip group will return to Weston next month as part of a record-breaking tour.

The Dreamboys will perform at The Playhouse, in High Street, on April 9 at 7.30pm.

The group are setting pulses racing across Britain with their official UK tour, delivering more than 100 dates nationwide.

Joining the Dreamboys for the first time this year is former fireman and Love Island star Michael Griffiths.

Renowned for their atmospheric shows bringing together high-energy dance routines, West End choreography, audience participation, incredibly toned physiques and larger-than-life personalities, it is no surprise the Dreamboys have stolen the hearts of millions of fans worldwide.

Established in 1986 and celebrating 33 years as the UK's most famous male strip group, The Dreamboys have evolved into an international brand and now operate 13 Dreamboys clubs across the UK every Saturday night, alongside international tours.

The Dreamboys perform in front of millions of fans every year and have received more media exposure than any other male strip group in UK history.

With an ever-growing portfolio of celebrity guest stars, The Dreamboys are responsible for more celebrities getting their kit off than any other.

Their West End-style shows have been created to cater for everyone of all ages from 18 to 100 and whether you are celebrating something special or just fancy a cheeky night out on the town.

Tickets, priced £22-40, are available at www.theplayhouse.co.uk or on 01934 645544.

The Mercury has teamed up with The Playhouse to offer readers the chance to win two pairs of tickets to the show.

To enter the competition, simply answer the question below before the competition deadline of 10am on March 12.

Alternatively, send your answer, along with your name, address and telephone number, to: Dreamboys competition, Weston & Somerset Mercury, 32 Waterloo Street, Weston-super-Mare, BS23 1LW.

Usual Archant rules apply and the editor's decision is final.

By entering this competition, you agree to be contacted by Archant about it.

