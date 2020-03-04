# # End "if not excluded"

Advanced search

Win

WIN: Tickets to see The Dreamboys at Weston's Playhouse

PUBLISHED: 15:00 05 March 2020

The Dreamboys returns to the Playhouse. Picture: Parkwood Theatres

The Dreamboys returns to the Playhouse. Picture: Parkwood Theatres

Archant

The UK's most famous male strip group will return to Weston next month as part of a record-breaking tour.

The Dreamboys returns to the Playhouse. Picture: Parkwood TheatresThe Dreamboys returns to the Playhouse. Picture: Parkwood Theatres

The Dreamboys will perform at The Playhouse, in High Street, on April 9 at 7.30pm.

The group are setting pulses racing across Britain with their official UK tour, delivering more than 100 dates nationwide.

Joining the Dreamboys for the first time this year is former fireman and Love Island star Michael Griffiths.

Renowned for their atmospheric shows bringing together high-energy dance routines, West End choreography, audience participation, incredibly toned physiques and larger-than-life personalities, it is no surprise the Dreamboys have stolen the hearts of millions of fans worldwide.

The Dreamboys returns to the Playhouse. Picture: Parkwood TheatresThe Dreamboys returns to the Playhouse. Picture: Parkwood Theatres

Established in 1986 and celebrating 33 years as the UK's most famous male strip group, The Dreamboys have evolved into an international brand and now operate 13 Dreamboys clubs across the UK every Saturday night, alongside international tours.

The Dreamboys perform in front of millions of fans every year and have received more media exposure than any other male strip group in UK history.

With an ever-growing portfolio of celebrity guest stars, The Dreamboys are responsible for more celebrities getting their kit off than any other.

Their West End-style shows have been created to cater for everyone of all ages from 18 to 100 and whether you are celebrating something special or just fancy a cheeky night out on the town.

The Dreamboys returns to the Playhouse. Picture: Parkwood TheatresThe Dreamboys returns to the Playhouse. Picture: Parkwood Theatres

Tickets, priced £22-40, are available at www.theplayhouse.co.uk or on 01934 645544.

The Mercury has teamed up with The Playhouse to offer readers the chance to win two pairs of tickets to the show.

To enter the competition, simply answer the question below before the competition deadline of 10am on March 12.

Alternatively, send your answer, along with your name, address and telephone number, to: Dreamboys competition, Weston & Somerset Mercury, 32 Waterloo Street, Weston-super-Mare, BS23 1LW.

Usual Archant rules apply and the editor's decision is final.

By entering this competition, you agree to be contacted by Archant about it.

Competition entry

Competition question:

To enter, simply answer the question below and click the submit button

Q: Where will the show take place?

You've already entered this competition. Good luck!

Please log in to enter the competition

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Weston Mercury account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Most Read

New hotel to open in Weston

An artist's impression of the hotel. Picture: Zeal Hotels

Opening date announced for Popworld & Zinc nightclub

Popworld & Zinc will open on April 3. Picture: Henry Woodsford

Worle Community School Academy saluted for recovery - but it must improve further, say Ofsted

Principal Jacqui Scott( far right), with vice principal Adam Griffin and students. Picture: Skyla Hatcher

New primary school will not open this year ‘due to complexities on site’

Updated artist's impression of Chestnut Park Primary School. Picture: Willmott Dixon

Gallery: Weston’s Club Tabu features in TV and film out this week

Simon Bird as Nathan Wild and Natalie Dew as Emily Verma in Sandylands. Pictures UKTV

Most Read

New hotel to open in Weston

An artist's impression of the hotel. Picture: Zeal Hotels

Opening date announced for Popworld & Zinc nightclub

Popworld & Zinc will open on April 3. Picture: Henry Woodsford

Worle Community School Academy saluted for recovery - but it must improve further, say Ofsted

Principal Jacqui Scott( far right), with vice principal Adam Griffin and students. Picture: Skyla Hatcher

New primary school will not open this year ‘due to complexities on site’

Updated artist's impression of Chestnut Park Primary School. Picture: Willmott Dixon

Gallery: Weston’s Club Tabu features in TV and film out this week

Simon Bird as Nathan Wild and Natalie Dew as Emily Verma in Sandylands. Pictures UKTV

Latest from the Weston Mercury

WIN: Tickets to see The Dreamboys at Weston’s Playhouse

The Dreamboys returns to the Playhouse. Picture: Parkwood Theatres

Appeal: Men demanded lone jogger get in car

Police are appealling for information after an incident in Yatton.

Public urged to take precautions due to coronavirus outbreak

So far there have been 90 cases confirmed in the UK.

Bristol Airport reassure customers amid Flybe collapse

Flybe

Car of hospice community nurse vandalised by criminals

The incident occured at Weston Hospicecare's Jackson-Barstow House. Picture: Google
Drive 24