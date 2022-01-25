Homes evacuated as armed police and negotiators brought in at Weston incident

Police have evacuated Turnock Gardens and requested trained negotiators be brought in to help with an incident. - Credit: Charlie Williams

A number of Weston homes have been evacuated, armed police and trained negotiators brought in by police to help with an ongoing incident in West Wick - as one person appears to be live streaming the events on Facebook.

Avon Fire and Rescue has also been called to assist while warning people to avoid the Turnock Gardens, West Wick, area.

A spokesperson for Avon and Somerset Police told the Mercury that officers attended a home around 11am this morning before requesting backup.

Police were called to a property on Turnock Gardens at 11am. - Credit: Google

They said: "Police attended an address in Turnock Gardens, West Wick, at about 11am today, Tuesday 25 January, to speak to an individual as part of an ongoing investigation.



"Due to concerns raised by the officers in attendance, we’ve now deployed a number of resources to the scene, including trained negotiators and partners from the fire and rescue and ambulance services.



"Although we don’t believe there is a risk to the wider public, the road is currently closed and a small number of residents living nearby have been evacuated as a precaution."

Meanwhile, a man - who we have chosen not to identify - appeared to be streaming the events on Facebook Live earlier in the day.

He said officers had 'invaded' his home 'yet again' and streamed a conversation with police, through an upstairs window, during which advised them on how to close his garden gate.

The Mercury will continue to update the story when possible.