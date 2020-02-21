Advanced search

Teenager arrested after failing to stop car for police

PUBLISHED: 10:08 21 February 2020

Winterstoke Road. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Winterstoke Road. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Archant

A teenager was arrested after failing to stop a car for police officers in Weston on Wednesday evening.

Officers attempted to stop a car in Winterstoke Road after they suspected it was being driven without a valid MOT or insurance.

The driver initially failed to pull over for officers but later stopped in Cadet Drive just before 9pm.

A police spokesman said: "Officers attempted to stop a vehicle in Winterstoke Road after records showed it was suspected of being driven without a valid MOT or insurance.

"A search of the immediate area was undertaken and a 17-year-old male was found and arrested on suspicion of aggravated taking of a vehicle without consent and failure to stop when required.

"The male was also arrested on suspicion of theft of fuel."

Police are appealing for anyone with information to contact them on 101 and give the reference number 5220041534.

Most Read

Nationwide chain to close its Weston High Street unit

The Body Shop will close in the Sovereign Shopping Centre. Picture: Henry Woodsford

Child sent to hospital after assault in Weston

Police

In the dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Care home receives inadequate rating due to safety concerns

The La Retraite on Walliscote Road. Picture: Eleanor Young

FEATURE: What are the next steps for Weston’s Birnbeck Pier?

Views of the buildings on Birnbeck Pier. Picture: ELEANOR YOUNG

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Nationwide chain to close its Weston High Street unit

The Body Shop will close in the Sovereign Shopping Centre. Picture: Henry Woodsford

Child sent to hospital after assault in Weston

Police

In the dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Care home receives inadequate rating due to safety concerns

The La Retraite on Walliscote Road. Picture: Eleanor Young

FEATURE: What are the next steps for Weston’s Birnbeck Pier?

Views of the buildings on Birnbeck Pier. Picture: ELEANOR YOUNG

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Speedway: Somerset Rebels rocked by rider injury

A sign at the entrance to the Oaktree Arena (pic Lily Newton-Browne)

Barrie bags top prize as Brean seniors survive Storm Dennis at February medal

New women's captain Linda Edmondson (left) receiving her jacket from Lyn Bird at Brean Golf Club

Teenager arrested after failing to stop car for police

Winterstoke Road. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Nursery which was struck by lightening to reopen on the weekend

Tara Maher and Sam Filer who own the Ready Steady Go nursery. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Council tax hike approved in 2020-21 budget

North Somerset Council sets budget for 2020/21.PICTURE: GOOGLE STREET VIEW
Drive 24