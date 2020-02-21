Teenager arrested after failing to stop car for police

Winterstoke Road. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

A teenager was arrested after failing to stop a car for police officers in Weston on Wednesday evening.

Officers attempted to stop a car in Winterstoke Road after they suspected it was being driven without a valid MOT or insurance.

The driver initially failed to pull over for officers but later stopped in Cadet Drive just before 9pm.

A police spokesman said: "Officers attempted to stop a vehicle in Winterstoke Road after records showed it was suspected of being driven without a valid MOT or insurance.

"A search of the immediate area was undertaken and a 17-year-old male was found and arrested on suspicion of aggravated taking of a vehicle without consent and failure to stop when required.

"The male was also arrested on suspicion of theft of fuel."

Police are appealing for anyone with information to contact them on 101 and give the reference number 5220041534.