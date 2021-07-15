Weston nightclub announces relaunch party with celebrity guest

Published: 12:00 PM July 15, 2021

A 90s TV star will be at the relaunch party of a new nightclub hosting weekly fire breathers, dancers and acrobats next week.

Popworld & Zinc Weston-super-Mare, in Richmond Street at the former Club Vision site, was due to open in April last year, but the pandemic halted the plans.

The venue has undergone a £750,000 refurbishment and re-brand and is set to welcome big-named acts and events to its two club rooms this month.

Popworld’s launch week starts on Monday, and the venue will roll out the red carpet, host dancers, fire breathers, stilt walkers, stadium sound and lighting, Co2 and confetti cannons, two DJs and giveaways as part of the event.

Celebrity guest Paul Chuckle of the ChuckleVision TV series has been announced as one of the club’s special guests on July 22.

He will host a live DJ set and fans can meet their childhood hero and have their photo taken with him at a meet-and-greet on the night.

The launch party also features resident DJs - DJ BunnynotBonnie in ZINC and DJ Darren Thorne in Popworld, who will host a live DJ set the day after on July 23.

A giant inflatable adult ball pit party will also be held on July 29, with DJ Ben Hall playing party anthems, club classics and chart bangers while pumping confetti and Co2 into the venue, which will also be hosting giveaways and handing out sweets.

Keon Hill, a UK hip-hop and rap artist, will also take to the ZINC stage for a live MC set alongside DJ BunnynotBonnie on July 30.

The venue has two clubrooms and has installed a new, top-of-the-range sound and lighting system, with a large LED video wall, CO2 and confetti cannons and other special effects.

There are three bars offering high-end drinks and cocktails, plus customer favourites and sharers.



Paul Chuckle will be at the Popworld & Zinc relaunch party on July 22 at 10pm.