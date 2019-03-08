Celebration of arts with Terrestrial Festival

The choir set up by Terrestrial. PAUL BLAKEMORE

A four-day art festival is taking over Weston this week with film screenings, dance shows and musical performances.

Members of Abandon rehearsing for their performance. Members of Abandon rehearsing for their performance.

Terrestrial is hosting a medley of events in a series of venues across the town - with live storytelling at Loves Café, a pop-up choir in Weston Museum and secret spy challenges around Weston town centre.

Terrestrial director Tom Spencer said: "We are so excited for people to experience these events.

"We have been totally bowled-over by the talent, tenacity and heart of the people we've worked with in Weston.

"The work they've all created for the festival is courageous, playful, and deeply personal.

Dance group Abandon. Dance group Abandon.

"Whether you go to arts events all the time, or have never stepped foot in a theatre or museum, we believe these shows will speak to you."

Last year, Terrestrial invited a series of acclaimed national artists to partner with community groups in Weston to co-create a number of arts projects.

Celebrated dance company Restoke has been collaborating with people who have experience of addiction, while award-winning composer Verity Standen and filmmaker Adam Laity have been working with older people through Big Worle.

Theatre duo Nigel Baret and Louise Mari have teamed up with 500 nine and 10-year-olds from eight Weston primary schools and BBC radio producer and theatre director John Norton has been supporting a group of emerging writers, filmmakers and photographers.

The Terrestrial Festival, which runs from today (Thursday) until Sunday, is a celebration of these partnerships and each group has created an event for the occasion.

The festival begins with a film premiere by the Guerrilla Media Unit which features tales by local people.

Tomorrow (Friday) and on Saturday audiences will be able to see Voices of Worle - a poetic film telling stories of older residents accompanied by a live choir - and Abandon - a live dance show in the Sovereign Shopping Centre.

On Saturday, there are drop-in events at Weston Artspace, in High Street, and secret challenges and trails for children.

The festival finale is a community feast in the empty shopping centre food court.

People can decide what to pay for each performance.

To book a seat, or find out more information, log on to terrestrial.org.uk