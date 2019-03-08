Video

VIDEO: Weston Pride begins with High Street parade

Weston Pride procession in Weston on Saturday. Picture: Mark Atherton Archant

Weston Pride kicked off in an explosion of colour this morning (Saturday).

The two-day festival this weekend is celebrating equal rights for the LGBT community and began with processions through the High Street and along the seafront in Weston-super-Mare.

The main action today and tomorrow though is taking place at Grove Park, with a plethora of acts to suit all tastes lined up to keep the bumper crowd entertained.

Amelia Lily and Weston favourites The Lipinski Brothers are among the artist's on the bill today.

MORE: Find out who is performing at Weston Pride this weekend.

Stands selling food, drink and official Pride merchandise are also set up to make sure there are plenty of goodies for people to get their hands on throughout the weekend.

And Pride organisers have tried to improve the event's sustainability by reducing the amount of waste created through introducing environmental impact.

Tickets, priced £3-9, are available to buy online by logging on to www.wsmpride.com