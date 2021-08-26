Weston Pride founder selected for UK inclusions officer role

Published: 12:30 PM August 26, 2021

The founder of Weston Pride has proudly accepted his role as an inclusions officer for a network which works to promote and support Pride organisations across the UK.

In July, members of the UK Pride Organisers Network (UKPON) voted-in Nigel Briers as the organisation’s inclusions officer until 2023.

Founded in 2016, UKPON, a volunteer-led organisation, brings Pride organisers together to share knowledge and experiences and to support each other to encourage a diverse and vibrant Pride movement around the UK.

Nigel, founder and director of Weston Pride, has been involved in the UK Pride movement for many years. He said his role in UKPON ‘means a lot’, adding that when UK Pride takes place, he will also be on the national board, something Nigel says he is ‘absolutely buzzing’ about.

Nigel Briers and Triliria Newbury of the Multicultural Friendship Association. - Credit: Nigel Briers





He added: “Equality and diversity has always been a passion of mine and I feel the role of inclusions officer is to look out for, care for and give a voice to as well as empower people, especially those who find it difficult to speak up. To bring them a sense of protection and belonging means the world.”

Next month, Proud Bar, a relaxed venue for the LGBTQ+ community, is launching Teatime @ Proud, a series of events which features Nigel giving a talk about LGBTQ+ and recovery from addiction.

In November 2020, Nigel shared his story in The Bounce Back Journey Of Men’s Health book, where he talks about his journey and the support the people of Weston have given him over the years.

The Bounce Back Journey Of Men's Health book, published in November 2020. - Credit: Nigel Briers

He said: “I’ve been through many highs and many lows and I’ve learnt through my experiences. I’m blessed to be in Weston-super-Mare, to be a gay man and also in recovery. I’m proud to be part of our community.

“Weston has welcomed me in and I have been fortunate enough to have found great, life-long friends here. If this book can make a difference to just one person’s life, I will be thankful.”

Nigel added that ‘so many people and organisations’ want to be part of the change for ‘a more inclusive community’ in Weston, which he adds is ‘all about bringing people together’. Nigel added that the current North Somerset Council executive alongside Weston Town Council have been an ‘integral’ part of this journey.

Weston-super-Mare Proud Bar, in The Boulevard. - Credit: Archant

Teatime @ Proud will take place at Proud Bar, in The Boulevard in Weston, from September 15-19. All events, including talks about the history of drag and UK Pride, will take place from 6-7.30pm.

To book free tickets or to find out more, visit the Proud Bar Facebook page and click on the Teatime @ Proud event.