North Somerset brewery launches Weston Pride beer
PUBLISHED: 14:00 26 July 2019
A new tipple has been created especially for Weston Pride this year.
#LoveWins is a hashtag adopted by Weston Pride as a statement which encourages love for all, regardless of gender or identity.
A Hewish brewery has teamed up with the team of volunteers behind Pride, which is being held this weekend, to create a one-of-a-kind craft beer for people to enjoy.
The brewery, 3D Beer, has sponsored part of the official after-party as well as producing its Love Wins craft ale.
The brewery's director, Dave Turner, said: "What #LoveWins stands for is what craft beer is all about, wholly inclusive and just as diverse as life.
"What better way to bring people together to support the LGBTQ+ community than over a beer?
"We are super proud to be associated with Weston Pride and the Proud Bar and to help the weekend's celebrations become a massive success."