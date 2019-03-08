North Somerset brewery launches Weston Pride beer

The new Love Wins beer will be available at Weston Pride. Sub

A new tipple has been created especially for Weston Pride this year.

Oscar Smith with some of the volunteers and students. Oscar Smith with some of the volunteers and students.

#LoveWins is a hashtag adopted by Weston Pride as a statement which encourages love for all, regardless of gender or identity.

A Hewish brewery has teamed up with the team of volunteers behind Pride, which is being held this weekend, to create a one-of-a-kind craft beer for people to enjoy.

The brewery, 3D Beer, has sponsored part of the official after-party as well as producing its Love Wins craft ale.

The brewery's director, Dave Turner, said: "What #LoveWins stands for is what craft beer is all about, wholly inclusive and just as diverse as life.

"What better way to bring people together to support the LGBTQ+ community than over a beer?

"We are super proud to be associated with Weston Pride and the Proud Bar and to help the weekend's celebrations become a massive success."