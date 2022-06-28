Weston to celebrate Pride with style this weekend

Thousands of people will enjoy celebrating Pride this weekend as Weston is set to host another successful LGBTQ party.

The festivities will be held at Grove Park on Saturday and Sunday (July 2-3) where music, guest speakers and general all-round fun will be had by all from a diverse range of communities.

Some of the acts on show include Davina De Campo, Jordan Gray, Angie Brown, Kelly Wilde and Sam Callahan, all hosted by WSM Pride resident hostess Fanny Burns.

There will be two stages, bars, food stalls, a family area, community stalls and a health and wellbeing zone.

This will be the first time since the start of the pandemic that people will be able to enjoy Pride in Weston. However, there will be no parade march this year along the seafront.

Tickets are priced from £8 for an adult one day ticket, to £27 for an adult premium tickets which grants fast track entry, exclusive cocktail bar, premium toilets and a meet and greet.

Children under the age of four go free and tickets for those up to the age of 17 is priced at £6.

To purchase tickets, visit the official WSM Pride website at www.wsmpride.com/weekend.



