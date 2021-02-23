Pride annual event will take place online this year

Published: 1:15 PM February 23, 2021

Weston Pride will once again take place virtually this year.

More details will be released over the next few weeks and months, but for now, the event is due to take place online from July 3-4.

An event spokesman said: "Behind the scenes, Weston Pride has been working on plans for an event for 2021, however, with the ongoing pandemic, it's still too early to be able to confirm when we will be able to bounce back with our annual event that is risk-free and safe for everyone.

"It is with regret, that we announce our annual event will be online again this year. We have already been in touch with those who have purchased tickets for this year.

"Anyone who has shown an interest in getting involved with a stall or other activity will be contacted in the coming weeks.

"The team would like to say a big thank you to all of our NHS staff and keyworkers across the UK who have kept the country going over the past year."

Weston Pride has conducted in-depth discussions with the team at Northern Pride in Newcastle and UK Pride Organisers Network regarding the national pride, which was originally due to be held in Weston this year.

The national event was then postponed due to the pandemic to 2022. The team has again decided to roll the postponement to 2023.

Looking ahead to 2022, this is a significant anniversary for the LGBT+ community as it celebrates 50 years since the first gay rights rally march in London in June 1972.

Weston Pride added: "We are going to make 2022 a year of showing our thanks to those that have come before us and paved the way for equality today.

"Pride is as important now as it has ever been, perhaps more so as we have become even more isolated due to government restrictions.

"Our 2021 online event is a chance to bring our community together to celebrate and empower who we are. We will need your help to make this the most powerful and uplifting online event of 2021 for everyone.

"Support Weston Pride in any way you can. We will share ideas and inspiration with you, visit our website at www.wsmpride.com to see what’s going on, visit our online shop and we promise to give you something to shout about."