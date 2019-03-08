DON’T MISS: Who is performing at Weston-super-Mare Pride this weekend?

Join In

Archant

An exciting mix of vibrant colour, brilliant music and friendship will be held in Weston this weekend.

Weston Pride Parade. Weston Pride Parade.

Weston Pride will run across two days.

It will offer up the very best music Weston has to offer with the main event taking place in Grove Park again, but this time across two different stages.

This year will see a new cabaret stage as well as a gin and prosecco bar and educational hub for people to learn more about LGBTQ+.

People can also buy goodies at the first official Weston Pride merchandise shop which will be based inside the park.

Saara Alto. Saara Alto.

On Saturday, guests will be able to watch X Factor finalist Amelia Lily take to the stage as well as local favourites The Lipinski Brothers.

On Sunday, The Voice star Jordan Gray will host another brilliant day of music with Saara Aalto who will headline as well as a performance from Britain's Got Talent pairing The Ratpackers.

This year will see Weston Pride mark the 50th anniversary since the Stonewall Riots where people will remember the struggle for equality and human rights.

Pride will celebrate everything which makes LGBTQ+ special with a host of music, comedy, arts and drama for the whole family to enjoy.

Amelia Lily. Amelia Lily.

There will also be a tropical after party with special guest Sian Evans from Kosheen.

Fanny Burns will lead the event at the Winter Gardens Pavilion, in Royal Parade, from 8pm.

Advanced tickets for the party are £5 and can be purchased at the Weston Pride website.

This year will see the Pride volunteers aim to improve the event's sustainability, with increased recycling and waste reduction.

Bars will be serving drinks in zero-waste, carbon neutral cups, giving people the chance to enjoy a cheeky tipple without harming the environment.

Weston Pride will start with a march at 11am on Saturday from Knightstone Island to Grove Park.

People will wave flags and march down the seafront to Regent Street before walking onto the High Street and heading towards the park.

Tickets, priced £3-9, are available to buy online at www.wsmpride.com