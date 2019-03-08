Poppy appeal launched in Weston and Worle

Year six pupils from Christ Church Primary School who will be taking poppies and collection boxes around to local shops and businesses. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

Youngsters from a Weston primary school will be selling poppies around the town throughout November.

Year six pupils from Christ Church Primary School with a mosaic they have made to present to Somerset Legion House to mark remembrance day. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Year six pupils from Christ Church Primary School with a mosaic they have made to present to Somerset Legion House to mark remembrance day. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Year six pupils from Christ Church Primary School will take poppies and collection boxes around to shops and businesses in the town.

They have partnered with the Royal British Legion to sell the red Remembrance Day tokens.

Creative students also made a mosaic which they will present to Somerset Legion House to mark Remembrance Day.

People can donate whatever amount they would like to buy a poppy, but all money raised will go towards helping wounded and former servicemen and women who have been affected by past wars and conflicts.

Last year, the appeal raised more than £50,000 in Weston and Worle.

Poppies are available at the Mercury's office and the appeal's shop, which are both in Waterloo Street.

To get involved in the appeal, call Lyn Lovell on 07581 731307.