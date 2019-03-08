Schools took part in floral display competition

Primary schools in Weston took part in a competition to create an eye-catching floral wheelbarrows.

The 13 schools involved in the green-fingered contest were provided with plants, a bag of compost along with a range of hints and tips about growing flowers.

Windwhistle Primary School took landed first place in the competition, Becket Primary School came in second place and St Martin's C of E Primary School was third.

Their wheelbarrows will be on display at the annual Horticultural Society's Weston Flower Show, at the Winter Gardens, on August 10.

The other primary schools which took part in the competition were Worlebury St Paul's, Walliscote, St Anne's Church Academy Hewish, Ashcombe, Bournville, Mendip Green, St Anne's Church Academy West Wick, Voyage Learning Campus, St Georges Church School and Oldmixon Primary School.