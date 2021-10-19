Wheelchair Rugby Gold medallist surprises Weston pupils

Published: 4:30 PM October 19, 2021

A gold medal-winning Paralympian visited primary schools across Weston teaching pupils about the importance of resilience.

Aaron Phipps was a part of Team GB's gold medal-winning Wheelchair Rugby Team which competed in Tokyo earlier this year in the Summer Paralympic Games.

Mr Phipps visited Bournville, Locking, Mead Vale, Mendip Green, Milton Park, Oldmixon and Walliscote Primary schools.

Aaron Phipps held resilience workshops with the pupils. - Credit: Extend Learning

A spokesman for the schools told the Mercury that the gold medallist's stories inspired the youngsters.

They said: "Aaron spoke to our youngest students about his recent gold medal journey and worked with Key Stage Two children in resilience workshops. All children were encouraged to be the best they can be, a value we encourage strongly in PE.

"He also talked about his story of losing his legs as a teenager, then how he gradually built up to fundraising and climbing Kilamanjaro on his knees.

"He then shared his story of how he eventually got into wheelchair rugby and winning gold in Tokyo."