Project launches fundraising campaign to help young people with anxiety

Vicky Angear

Published: 10:00 AM April 19, 2021    Updated: 7:23 AM April 20, 2021
Children taking part in the workshops with Adele Sutton.

Children taking part in the workshops with Adele Sutton. - Credit: Revealed Projects

A Weston project is appealing for donations to enable it to provide support to an increasing number of young people suffering from anxiety and social isolation.

Revealed Projects provides workshops around self-esteem, wellbeing and healthy relationships for people aged nine to 18 across North Somerset.

The initiative, which was set up by Holy Trinity Church in 2016, is looking for 1,000 people to donate £1 a week to the cause.

Project manager Adele Sutton said: “We are seeing an increase in demand for our services, with many young people now also experiencing increased anxiety and social isolation.

"The skills we teach equip young people to cope better with the pressures they face and enable them to make more informed choices. Our aim is to inspire all young people to be confident in who they are and develop skills to build healthy relationships in all areas of their lives.”

To find out more about the project's 1 of 1,000 campaign, log on to https://www.revealedprojects.org.uk/1-of-1000-page

