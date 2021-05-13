Weston project transforming household waste into planters to attract wildlife

Published: 8:24 AM May 13, 2021

Environment enthusiasts in Weston have been turning discarded waste into planters to attract more wildlife and brighten up footpaths in the area.

Staff from LHS Operations have set up Project 37! to raise awareness about how plastic and household waste can be turned into something constructive to benefit the environment.

All the money raised through the project is put back into the community by cleaning up the area and filling it with flowers, trees and vegetable patches.

Kelly-Ann Paynter, co-founder and managing director of LHS Operations, grew up in North Somerset and says she has noticed a dramatic loss of wildlife during that time.

She said: “During the lockdown, we spent more time in our local area, St Georges and Weston, we noticed how dull and grey the area looked, the lack of community spirit and the influx in pollution and waste wrongly discarded.

“Project 37! looks to encourage the natural return of a more diverse range of wildlife, by repurposing of waste items discarded in the local area and introducing a biodiverse range of plants for the benefit of both the community and the environment.

"Our aim is to have the opportunity to roll this out alongside North Somerset Council's Rewilding programme, to better utilise even the smallest of spaces.”

LHS Operations wants to expand Project 37! to other areas across Weston, Worle and St Georges. - Credit: LHS Operations

Project 37! spans three areas on a section of the footpath along the River Banwell. Hambledon Road Bridge was the first site established in May 2020, followed by Green Ambassadors Corner and the Sunshine Spot- which are further along the footpath towards Riverbank Medical Centre.

Kelly-Ann said: “The sites have been created by repurposing the plastic bottles and other waste we have recovered from the areas. Providing a pollinator belt of diverse plants, a learning platform and showing how we can all contribute to the encouragement of wildlife and nature back to the area.

“The positive feedback from the community has been phenomenal, with members stating we have brought back a sense of pride in areas that have seemed neglected, that it has improved their mood."

LHS Operations Ltd is looking to expand Project 37! and develop further schemes to promote sustainability.

To find out more about the work, or to get involved, follow LHS Operations Ltd on Facebook.

