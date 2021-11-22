Weston pub attracts crowds for Christmas light switch on
- Credit: The Walnut Tree
A Weston pub attracted large crowds to its Christmas light show Friday.
The Walnut Tree, in Winterstoke Road, decorated the roof of its pub with figures such as Santa Claus, his reindeer and snowmen.
All money raised at the switch-on was donated to the Bristol Children's Hospital Grand Appeal charity.
Crowds of children with their families enjoyed taking the spectacle in on a crisp autumn night.
Pub Landlord Frank Sprackman said: "We are delighted to say it was a fantastic turnout, and with Father Christmas switching on our lights we couldn’t have asked for anything else.
"We have spent the last two years building up the The Walnut Tree to become a fantastic community family pub.
"Tonight, the community came together to start the celebration of Christmas and we thank them all."
Email pictures of your Christmas light switch-on to the Mercury at newsdesk@westonmercury.co.uk.