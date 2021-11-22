News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > News

Weston pub attracts crowds for Christmas light switch on

Author Picture Icon

Charlie Williams

Published: 2:00 PM November 22, 2021
Crowds gathered in the car park to watch the Walnut Tree pub turn on their Christmas lights.

Families gathered in the car park to watch the Walnut Tree pub turn on their Christmas lights. - Credit: The Walnut Tree

A Weston pub attracted large crowds to its Christmas light show Friday.

The Walnut Tree, in Winterstoke Road, decorated the roof of its pub with figures such as Santa Claus, his reindeer and snowmen.

All money raised at the switch-on was donated to the Bristol Children's Hospital Grand Appeal charity.

Crowds of children with their families enjoyed taking the spectacle in on a crisp autumn night.

Pub Landlord Frank Sprackman said: "We are delighted to say it was a fantastic turnout, and with Father Christmas switching on our lights we couldn’t have asked for anything else. 

"We have spent the last two years building up the The Walnut Tree to become a fantastic community family pub.

"Tonight, the community came together to start the celebration of Christmas and we thank them all."

Most Read

  1. 1 Teenage girl kicked, punched and stamped on during assault in Grove Park
  2. 2 Two more arrests as investigation into man's death continues
  3. 3 Weston's 'surgery of horrors' bashed by CQC report
  1. 4 Weston man dies after assault
  2. 5 Police appeal for witnesses to collision in Weston
  3. 6 Weston father pays tribute to son in cycling fundraiser
  4. 7 Witnesses wanted after mother assaulted in Cheddar
  5. 8 Weston Town Council to purchase Mercury and Times building
  6. 9 Hutton Christmas Community Trail will run this year
  7. 10 Marlon Jackson and Josh Thomas sign for Weston AFC

Email pictures of your Christmas light switch-on to the Mercury at newsdesk@westonmercury.co.uk.

Christmas
Weston-super-Mare News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Members of Avon Fire and Rescue at Weston's Remembrance Sunday Parade.

Remembrance Day

PICTURES: Remembrance Sunday services take place across area

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon
Last Atlantic 75 RNLI lifeboat retires in Weston

Weston RNLI retires lifeboat used by station for 20 years

Charlie Williams

Author Picture Icon
Hair loss treatment in Bristol

Media

Hair loss clinic opens in Weston

Carrington Walker

person
The Aldi store opened in Worle's Queensway District Centre.

Aldi looking to open three stores in area

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon