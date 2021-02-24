Former Weston pub sold - but will reopen with 'new food offering' after extensive revamp

Published: 4:00 PM February 24, 2021 Updated: 8:48 AM February 26, 2021

Scallys is on the market for £375,000. - Credit: Archant

A former Weston town centre pub has been sold but will 'remain as a bar with a new food offering'.

Specialist business property advisor Christie & Co has completed on the sale of Scallys to the Kimitri family, a local buyer who has various investments within the town, including the Bare Grills Smokehouse.

The venue, a two-storey detached building built in the 1930s, enjoys an enviable location near Weston seafront.

The pub had been owned by Dawn and Kevin Coupe since 1993 and has built a strong reputation during this time due to its regular live music nights, along with dart and pool competitions over the winter months.

It is also known as being a biker-friendly venue, making it a popular choice for drinks and entertainment among the biker community.

Having successfully completed on the sale, Dawn and Kevin are now looking forward to retirement on their canal boat, the Grumpy River Pig.

Scallys, in Carlton Street, had been on the market for more than two years and was sold on a freehold basis off an asking price of £325,000.

Buyer Vas Kimitri said: “We are very pleased to add Scally’s to our portfolio.

"The venue will remain closed to undergo a vast refurbishment, bringing it in line with today’s market.

"It will remain as a bar whilst incorporating a new food offering in a cool and casual environment.”

Dawn and Kevin Coupe said: “We are thrilled to have completed on the sale of Scally's.

"Thank you to Nick Calfe and Christie & Co for helping find the right buyer, it has helped us move on to the next chapter of our lives and we couldn’t have done it without you.

"We wish the new owners the best of luck and look forward to seeing their plans for the venue come to life.”

Nicholas Calfe, director in Christie & Co’s hospitality team which handled the sale, added: “It was a pleasure acting for Dawn and Kevin and I am so pleased we were able to secure a cash purchaser in these difficult times, to ensure they enjoy their retirement and after so many years in the trade."