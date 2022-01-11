Weston pub set for £190k revamp

Work will start next week on a Weston pub's £190,000 refurbishment that has been delayed for two years due to the pandemic.

The investment at The Walnut Tree, in Winterstoke Road, is being undertaken by Heineken-owned Star Pubs & Bars and licensees and husband and wife team, Frank and Rebecca Sprackman.

The revamp marks Frank and Rebecca’s second anniversary at the pub. The couple took over just before the pandemic hit and, despite lockdowns and restrictions, have transformed The Walnut Tree from a little-used local into a popular family-friendly pub and a focal point of the community.

The refurbishment, which begins on Monday, will give the pub a quality look to match its new direction.

The four-week project will finish by mid-February. Determined to ensure that people retain their gathering place, Frank and Rebecca will keep the pub open throughout the works.

An artist's impression of the revamped Walnut Tree. - Credit: Star Pubs & Bars

Frank said: “I’d passed The Walnut Tree hundreds of times over the years and thought what a fantastic pub it could be with some TLC and investment.

"With our family and friends in Weston, we wanted to bring our children up here, so when The Walnut Tree became available, we jumped at the chance to take it on.

"People have supported us every step of the way, showing how much they value having a good local. We can’t thank them enough.

"The refurbishment will take The Walnut Tree to another level. We can’t wait to show the community the new look.”

Licensees Rebecca and Frank Sprackman. - Credit: Barbara Evripidou/First Avenue Photography

The overhaul will fully renovate the exterior of The Walnut Tree with new paintwork, signs and lighting, enhancing the neighbourhood and the approach to the town centre.

The inside will be completely redecorated and upgraded, making it more comfortable and contemporary. The pub’s old conservatory will be replaced to provide additional dining space, as well as a smart 60-seater function room for events such as birthdays and christenings.

The Walnut Tree. - Credit: Barbara Evripidou/First Avenue Photography

Star Pubs & Bars’ area manager Gavin Perkins added: “Frank and Rebecca have put their hearts and souls into The Walnut Tree; it’s now welcoming to all and an asset to the town.

"Thanks to their hard work and commitment, The Walnut Tree is back on the map – it has something for everyone, and is attracting people who’ve never been in before.

"We’re delighted to be backing Frank and Rebecca with this investment, which will help The Walnut Tree thrive for the long-term.

"Covid has delayed the works, but the improvements will be worth the wait. The Walnut will be better than ever and a truly outstanding local.”