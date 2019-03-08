Advanced search

Artists awarded for creative talent

PUBLISHED: 11:00 09 July 2019 | UPDATED: 12:01 09 July 2019

Winners of the Rotary Primary Art Competition.

Archant

Budding artists from more than 20 primary schools took part in an art competition organised by the Rotary Club of Weston.

The competition, which was sponsored by Howards Motor Group, is held every year and is designed to encourage the development of young people's artistic skills.

An awards evening was held at The Campus where prizes were given out to the winners and runners-up in three separate age groups of the Rotary Primary Art Competition.

The overall winner was Brandon Romasanta of St Anne's Church Academy in Hewish.

Rotary president Julian Matthews praised the children.

He said: "The judges had a difficult time coming to a decision because the quality of the artwork increases each year.

"We would like to thank everyone who took part in the competition."

All the children who participated received a certificate and an invitation to see the exhibition.

