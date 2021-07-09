Pupils offered a lie-in after England's Euro 2020 match
- Credit: Mark Atherton
Pupils across North Somerset have been gearing up for the final of the Euro 2020 championship by dressing up in their football kits.
Staff and pupils from Milton Park Primary School, in Weston-super-Mare, wore red, white and blue or their England kits to school today (Friday) to celebrate England reaching the finals.
The school is also giving children the chance to have a lie-in on Monday after watching England’s match against Italy on Sunday.
Children will be able to arrive at school at the normal time of 8.30am, or choose a later arrival of 10.30am.
Pubs, bars and sports clubs are gearing up to screen the match to excited fans on Sunday.
The Weston Mercury and North Somerset Times is asking people to send in photos and videos of their friends and family celebrating while watching the match.
Send your pictures and videos to newsdesk@westonmercury.co.uk or nstimes@archant.co.uk
Most Read
- 1 Woman dies at shopping centre near Weston
- 2 Could former restaurant become drive-thru burger facility?
- 3 7 Co-op stores to close early for Euro final
- 4 Teenagers arrested after police find knives and cannabis in Worle
- 5 Mass balloon launch across North Somerset
- 6 Revo Glo Golf: "We never expected it to be this good"
- 7 Reliable history and a new Weston book
- 8 Parents of kids with SEND in North Somerset "have to fight for what they need"
- 9 In The Dock
- 10 Covid vaccines available at walk-in clinics