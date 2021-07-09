Pupils offered a lie-in after England's Euro 2020 match

Published: 5:52 PM July 9, 2021

Pupils across North Somerset have been gearing up for the final of the Euro 2020 championship by dressing up in their football kits.

Staff and pupils from Milton Park Primary School, in Weston-super-Mare, wore red, white and blue or their England kits to school today (Friday) to celebrate England reaching the finals.

The school is also giving children the chance to have a lie-in on Monday after watching England’s match against Italy on Sunday.

Children will be able to arrive at school at the normal time of 8.30am, or choose a later arrival of 10.30am.

Pubs, bars and sports clubs are gearing up to screen the match to excited fans on Sunday.

The Weston Mercury and North Somerset Times is asking people to send in photos and videos of their friends and family celebrating while watching the match.

Send your pictures and videos to newsdesk@westonmercury.co.uk or nstimes@archant.co.uk