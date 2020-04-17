Pupils show off skills in loo roll challenge

Can you take on the loo roll challenge? Archant

Creative pupils and staff from a Weston school have taken on the ‘pass the loo roll challenge’ and are encouraging others to follow suit.

Children and teachers from Ashcombe Primary School filmed themselves doing different activities with toilet rolls to cheer people up during the lockdown.

A number of toilet roll challenges have been shared on social media, with football stars posting videos of themselves doing keepy-uppies with the essential household items.

A school spokesman said: “Staff at Ashcombe Primary School in Weston have risen to the pass the loo roll challenge and have put together this video to share a bit of joy and happiness to all their children, parents and community.”

You can send videos of your pass the loo roll challenge, or keepy-uppies challenge to newsdesk@westonmercury,co.uk or through our Facebook page.