Enter Weston's Race For Life - and get a 30% discount on entry fee

People are being encouraged to sign up for the Race For Life in Weston - Credit: Lesley Martin

People are being urged to put their best feet forward to raise money to fight cancer in the Weston Race For Life.

The Cancer Research UK event will take place on the Seafront, Marine Parade, on Wednesday, June 8.

Entry is now open, with anyone signing up between Monday, April 4 and Monday, April 18, able to claim a 30 per cent discount on the entry fee as part of a special sale by using the code EASTER30.

Women, men and children can choose from 3k and 5k events.

Sam Morris, Race for Life spokesperson for Weston-super-Mare, said: “Everyone can play their part to help beat cancer.

“Spring is an ideal time to commit to getting a little more active.

"Sadly, cancer affects all of us in some way. Whether people are living with cancer, taking part in honour of or in memory of a loved one with cancer, or signing up to protect their own children’s future, everyone has a reason to Race for Life.

"So we’re asking people across the city: “Who will you Race for?”

“Our Race for Life events are open to all. For some people, the Race for Life is literally a walk in the park. Slow and steady still wins. For others, it’s a jog.

"Others may opt to push themselves harder, taking up the challenge of the 10K distance and even pushing for a new personal best time.

“But what is for certain is we’re looking forward to welcoming people of all ages and abilities. Race for Life Weston-super-Mare will be fun, emotional, colourful, uplifting and an unforgettable event this year.”

Race for Life, in partnership with Tesco, raises funds for world-class research to help beat 200 types of cancer – including bowel cancer, breast cancer, prostate cancer, lung cancer, testicular cancer, brain cancer, children’s cancers and leukaemia.

Oonagh Turnbull, head of health campaigns at Tesco, said: “This will be our 21st year in partnership with Cancer Research UK and Race for Life and we hope this year can be the biggest yet.”

To enter, visit raceforlife.org