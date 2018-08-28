PICTURES: Weston Railway Station’s Sunnyside Road entrance reopens
PUBLISHED: 13:03 12 December 2018 | UPDATED: 13:11 12 December 2018
Archant
Weston-super-Mare’s ‘gateway to the town’ has reopened for the first time in three years.
The Sunnyside Road entrance to Weston Railway Station now has automated ticket barriers and an upgraded entrance to platform one.
Great Western Railway funded the scheme, including gates on both sides, which cost in excess of £1million.
There is also improved security at the station, with the main entrance being staffed.
Weston Town Council is also seeking grant aid to make further improvements to both entrances which will focus on access for disabled passengers, fresh signs, refurbished windows and more greenery.
Central Ward Councillor Richard Nightingale said: “Our station is a gateway to our town, it should be welcoming, a pleasure to use and accessible by everyone.
“This entrance is a big step forward towards a station we can all be proud of.
“Now lifts to both platforms need to be fitted, while also revamping the rest of the station, without further delay.”