Gallery

PICTURES: Weston Railway Station’s Sunnyside Road entrance reopens

The Sunnyside Road entrance has now reopened. Picture: Henry Woodsford Archant

Weston-super-Mare’s ‘gateway to the town’ has reopened for the first time in three years.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Sunnyside Road entrance to Weston Railway Station now has automated ticket barriers and an upgraded entrance to platform one.

Great Western Railway funded the scheme, including gates on both sides, which cost in excess of £1million.

There is also improved security at the station, with the main entrance being staffed.

Automated ticket barriers and self service machines are now in place. Picture: Henry Woodsford Automated ticket barriers and self service machines are now in place. Picture: Henry Woodsford

Weston Town Council is also seeking grant aid to make further improvements to both entrances which will focus on access for disabled passengers, fresh signs, refurbished windows and more greenery.

Central Ward Councillor Richard Nightingale said: “Our station is a gateway to our town, it should be welcoming, a pleasure to use and accessible by everyone.

“This entrance is a big step forward towards a station we can all be proud of.

The Sunnyside Road entrance has now reopened. Picture: Henry Woodsford The Sunnyside Road entrance has now reopened. Picture: Henry Woodsford

“Now lifts to both platforms need to be fitted, while also revamping the rest of the station, without further delay.”

Automated ticket barriers and self service machines are now in place. Picture: Henry Woodsford Automated ticket barriers and self service machines are now in place. Picture: Henry Woodsford