Security cameras could be removed from Weston Railway Station

PUBLISHED: 12:00 11 January 2020

The Sunnyside Road entrance to Weston Railway Station was closed last year.

Archant

Three CCTV cameras could be removed from Weston Railway Station.

They will be replaced by a new 360-degree camera as the stations aims to improve its security measures.

Great Western Railway (GWR) has submitted an application to North Somerset Council to 'enhance the security of all members of the public using or meeting trains at Weston station'.

The plans will also see a reduction in operational and maintenance costs.

If approved, the plans would be the latest in a number of improvements made to the station in the past 12 months following the reopening of the Sunnyside Road entrance in December 2018 and the station receiving Government funding to upgrade its disabled facilities.

MORE: Weston Railway Station wins slice of £300m funding for disabled facilities.

In its application, GWR said: "The purpose of the project is to increase the sense of reassurance and security of travelling by train."

