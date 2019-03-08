Poll

Weston Railway Station wins slice of £300m funding for disabled facilities

The funds will be used to improve disabled access to Weston Railway Station. Picture: Mark Atherton Archant

Improvements will be made to Weston Railway Station’s disabled facilities thanks to Government funding.

The station will receive a share of £300million to make accessibility improvements as part of the Government's inclusive transport strategy.

Weston was announced as one of the 73 stations in the UK which will receive funding through the Access for All scheme, working with Network Rail to allow disabled people to use the station more easily.

A Network Rail spokesman said: “We are pleased Weston station has been selected to receive a share of £300million Access for All funding.

“The funding will provide step free access for passengers with reduced mobility, as well as those with children, pushchairs, and heavy luggage.

“It is hoped the allocation for Weston station will contribute towards the installation of lifts connected to the footbridge.

“Any changes to the station access will be subject to the granting of listed building consent.”

Weston was chosen after the transport department assessed the station against annual footfall, weighted by the levels of disability in the area and also took into account factors such as nearby hospitals and the availability of third party funding.

The Sunnyside Road entrance to the station reopened in December for the first time in three years, offering automated ticket barriers and an upgraded entrance to platform one.

All stations which receive funding will be entered into a league table of operators which are delivering the best service for disabled people.

Weston's MP John Penrose welcomed the funding.

He said: “Everyone who lives in Weston should feel they are able to head to the railway station and get on a train to work, visit family or take a trip.

“Just as important, Weston is a tourist town – we must ensure it is both fit for the future and accessible for everyone and this funding takes us a step closer towards delivering this.

“In July 2016, it was announced there would be a new ticket gateline and a fully accessible bridge between the two platforms, which was enormously welcome and important as, currently, disabled access is a huge problem.”