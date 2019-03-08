Advanced search

Weston receives £1.2million funding to boost town centre's heritage appeal

PUBLISHED: 08:00 19 September 2019

Views of Weston High Street. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Views of Weston High Street. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Archant

More than £1million has been given to North Somerset Council to improve Weston town centre's appearance.

Weston was among one of the 69 towns across the country who received a chunk of the £95million Heritage Action Zone project fund from Heritage England to revive the high street area.

The programme will focus on the town's southern High Street, Oxford Street and the northern part of Walliscote Road.

The project looks to transform old disused historic buildings into shops, houses and community centres.

North Somerset Council leader Donald Davies believes the cash will make a 'real difference'.

He said: "I'm delighted to hear of this successful bid for funding.

"This is great news and I look forward to working with the local community, business and property owners to implement projects that will make a real difference to the vibrancy of the area.

"We will now work this up into a detailed delivery plan to be agreed with Historic England by March, so we can start implementing in April."

The work, which will span four years, will include community engagement plus the restoration and repair of original street features.

The council will look into the development and management of a shop front enhancement grants scheme, which would improve the appearance of retail units and see historical features reinstated - such as with the restoration of WHSmith earlier this year.

The council will also be working with property owners to support the sympathetic, appropriate and high-quality conversion of upper floors to create approximately 20 homes in the town centre from empty units.

It will also be working with the Arts Council England, National Lottery Heritage Fund and the local community during the four years, who will be supporting the development of a cultural arts programme of projects.

Rebecca Barrett, regional director at Historic England South West, said: "It's fantastic news for the local people, residents and businesses in Weston that they will receive this funding to help support and revitalise the town centre.

"This scheme connects well with other regeneration activity in the town, including the existing Heritage Action Zone.

"We look forward to continuing to work with the council on new exciting projects."

Most Read

Filming for TV mini series begins in Weston

Production trailers were seen setting up on Weston's Beach Lawns ahead of filming for a new TV mini-series. Picture: Gareth Newnham

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

‘Flabbergasted’ lottery winners to share £270,000

Ann Gawthorpe, Brian and Ann Parker, Max and Brigitte Maslen. Picture: People's Postcode Lottery.

Traffic delays on M5 following lorry accident at junction

Police on the scene of Junction 21 incident. Picture: Highways England

Man spared jail after seeking £20k benefits despite owning home in Spain

Hoare was handed a six-month prison sentence suspended for two years at North Somerset Courthouse. Picture: Mark Atherton

Most Read

Filming for TV mini series begins in Weston

Production trailers were seen setting up on Weston's Beach Lawns ahead of filming for a new TV mini-series. Picture: Gareth Newnham

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

‘Flabbergasted’ lottery winners to share £270,000

Ann Gawthorpe, Brian and Ann Parker, Max and Brigitte Maslen. Picture: People's Postcode Lottery.

Traffic delays on M5 following lorry accident at junction

Police on the scene of Junction 21 incident. Picture: Highways England

Man spared jail after seeking £20k benefits despite owning home in Spain

Hoare was handed a six-month prison sentence suspended for two years at North Somerset Courthouse. Picture: Mark Atherton

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Weston receives £1.2million funding to boost town centre’s heritage appeal

Views of Weston High Street. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Supporters raise thousands for hospice in Moonlight Beach Walk

Fundraisers taking part in the Moonlight Beach Walk for Weston Hospicecare.

Celebrities back fund to make patients’ dreams come true

Weston Hospicecare’s Dr Helen Horgan with Katrina Rutter and Nigel Dando at the launch of the hospice’s Jill Dando Fund.

VIDEO: Bartlett’s Weston ‘never know when they’re beat’ after wild 3-3 draw

Weston manager Scott Bartlett on the touchline. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Cricket: Somerset succumb to 17-wicket Abbott haul

Hampshire's Kyle Abbott points the ball towards the crowd as he leaves the field, after taking seven wickets in the innings, breaking the Hampshire record during day three of the Specsavers County Championship division one match at The Ageas Bowl, Southampton.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists