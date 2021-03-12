Reclaim The Night vigil to take place in Weston this weekend

Published: 8:39 AM March 12, 2021

A candlelit vigil to remember Sarah Everard will take place in Weston this weekend.

A Reclaim The Night vigil will take place from 6pm tomorrow (Saturday) from 6pm at Princess Royal Square near the Grand Pier.

Vigils have been organised across the country in response to the death of Ms Everard, who was last seen in Clapham, in south London, on March 3.

A serving Metropolitan Police officer has been arrested on suspicion of kidnap and murder.

The vigil aims to ensure that all women feel safe to walk the streets at night time without fear of violence.

Event organisers said: "We've all walked home at night with our keys between our fingers, had our friend on the phone or crossed the road to avoid being followed.

"In short, we have lived in fear. This has gone on for too long. It is time to reclaim the night. Everyone should feel safe to walk home.

"We will hold a minute's silence at 6:15pm along with other events around the country. This will be followed by a minute of noise to show we are not afraid.

"This is a covid-safe event, so please wear masks, stay with your bubbles and stay at least two metres apart. We will aim to spread out around the square and can spread down the seafront if necessary.

"We are looking for speakers and performers, please message the event if you would be willing to share your experiences, music or poetry with us. We would also appreciate a microphone and amplifier if anybody has one.

"This is also an inclusive event and welcomes people of all genders. Bring candles in jam jars, torches, placards and banners. Let's light up the night."

For more information about the event, click here.